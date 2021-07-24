Bobby Johnson, age 84, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born Sept. 7, 1936 in South, Kentucky the son of Onie and Ersa Miller Johnson.
He is survived by two children, Barbara Lindsey (Robert) and Michael Johnson.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dona Johnson, and two sons, Kenny and Robert Johnson.
