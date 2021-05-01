Brenda Dennis Smith, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, died April 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in SeRee, Kentucky, on Jan. 8, 1951, the daughter of the late Elza and Margie Harper Dennis. Brenda was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, writing, gardening, Facebook and caring for the elderly. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She attended Bethel Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Dennis, and sister, Janet Lucas.
Brenda is survived by her sister, Charlene (Ricky) Moore, of SeRee, Kentucky; four children, Robin (Jennifer) Cox, Ricky (Sherry) Cox, Hope (Ron) Paul and Amy Clark, of Leitchfield, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Ryan Cox, Lane Cox, Jackie Paul, Dillon Paul, Brandon Niles, Katie Clark and Jacob Clark; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Johnnie Embry officiating. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:30-8 p.m. and Wednesday after 8:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Lupus Foundation.
