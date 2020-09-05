Brenda F. Loney Alexander, 74, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Spring View nursing home in Leitchfield.
She was born in Clarkson to Buddy Hatfield and Tula Hart. She was a Factory Worker at GE for 33 years. She also worked at Louisville Bedding for three years. Brenda loved to raise money for the United Way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first Husband, William Loney, and second Husband, Joe Alexander; a son, Ricky Lacefield; and a great-grandson, James Earl Thomas Smiley.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sara Green, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Kim Meredith, of Leitchfield, Kentucky; a son, William Thomas Loney, Jr., of Leitchfield, Kentucky; sister Linda Cripps, of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers, Alvie Hatfield, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, and Billy Hatfield, of Clarkson, Kentucky; and five grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 12 p.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Kentucky with Rev. Damon Lasley officiating. Burial was held at the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneral
