Brenda Fay Powell, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1943 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul and Flossie Webb Blessitt.
She was a farmer and a cook for a daycare who enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Broadford Church and attended Claggett United Baptist Church.
She is survived by six children, Pam Hodges, Greg Powell, Michelle Noblett, Melissa Decker (Ronnie), Tracy Wright (Doug), and Heather Peters (Michael); 18 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Royce Clinton Powell; a grandson, Adam Decker; and a son-in-law, Stevie Hodges.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
