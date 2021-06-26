Brenda Gay Tervern Prewitt, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Faskin Tervern.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Prewitt; four sons, Frank James (Judy) Prewitt, Jesse (Sonseeray) Prewitt, Matthew (Tammy) Prewitt and Jason (Denise) Prewitt; and a daughter, Lynda Schenk Prewitt.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Decker officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
