Brenda Sue Zachery, age 71, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on May 1, 1949 in, Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roy and Margaret Justice Zachery.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. on Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.