Brian Carter Turley-Carman, age 41, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1979 in Owensboro, Kentucky the son of his late father, Stevenson Carter Turley, and Sheila (Ashworth) Duff.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Duff (Charlie), of Radcliff; daughter, Stephanie Woodcock, of Leitchfield; and his step-father, Richard Carman, of Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stevenson Carter Turley.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. CST Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home.
Burial was in the
Brown Cemetery in Caneyville.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of service.
