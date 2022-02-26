Brian “Keith” Mullins, age 60, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1962 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the son of Lloyd and Sue Singleton Mullins.
He is survived by his children, Megan Zeman (Timothy), of Louisville, and Hillary Vincent (Talon), of Leitchfield; and parents, Lloyd and Sue Mullins, of Pine Knob.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Josh Milburn officiating. Cremation followed after the service.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
