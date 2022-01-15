Bro. Billy Hack passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky. He was born June 15, 1931 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of William Washington Hack & Emma Magaline Oller Hack.
He is survived by his children, Judy Breeden (Larry) & Timothy Hack (Sheila).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Decker Hack, and his son, Billy Wayne Hack.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Unity Pentecostal Church in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and will also be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.