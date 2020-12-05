Bro. Eugene Robert Logsdon, 66, of Big Clifty passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1954 in Leitchfield, the son of the late Eart and Liza Bell Webb Logsdon.
He was a retired machine operator at Gates Rubber Company, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, working on cars and he loved attending church and was an ordained minister and a member of the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Logsdon; one son, Bryan Eugene Logsdon (Shelia) of Big Clifty; one daughter, Teresa Elaine Logsdon (Amy) of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Lainey and Elliott Risley, two brothers, Winfred Logsdon of Breckinridge County and Delbert Logsdon of Eastview; two sisters, Clara Bell Chambers and Pernie Whitaker both of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Logsdon.
Private Services were at the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Chad Lashley and Bro. Wayne Wells officiated. Burial was in the Broadway Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.