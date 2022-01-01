Bro. John N. Routh, age 72, of Clarkson, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. He was a former pastor at Liberty Baptist Church, Leitchfield and a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund Routh and Margaret Hough, and his son, John Randolph Routh.
He is survived by his wife, Alvine Routh; daughter, Jennifer Burba (Jerry); grandson, Christian Monasmith; and two granddaughters, Sharayah Monasmith and Addison Routh. He is also survived by a sister, Jo Ann Lammers (Ken), and two brothers, Robert Routh and Charles Hough (Kathy).
A memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church in Leitchfield on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 CST. Donations in his memory may be
made to Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry.
