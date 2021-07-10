Bro. Lloyd Bean, Jr., age 73, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Le Conte Hospital in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
He was born on June 22, 1948 in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of the late Silas Lloyd and Hazel Scott Bean.
He was a minister, Barren County Jailer and worked in maintenance at Eaton’s. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially turkey hunting, traveling and was an avid treasure hunter at flea markets and yard sales. He was a United States Veteran of the Armed Forces. He was a member of The Little Church in Shrewsbury.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Roof Bean, of Cave City; children, Brian Bean (Lisa), of Burkesville, Bill Frank, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Robin King (Matt), of Hodgenville, Angela Wright (Keith), of Caneyville, Stephanie Grant, of Del Ray, Florida, and Andra Mayer (Jim), of Fenton, Missouri; his sister, Shirley Sell (Sam), of Livingston, Tennessee; grandchildren, Myaleiha Bean, Joshua Groce, Haley King, Haley Wright, Whitney Frank, Keyrsten Grant, Dylan and Logan Mayer; three great-grandchildren; and his nephew, Scott Sell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Little Church in Shrewsbury with Bro. William Dodson and Bro. Ray Madison officiating. Burial was in the Shrewsbury General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Bob Hunt Funeral Home in Cave City, Kentucky from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and at The Little Church in Shrewsbury from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of the arrangements.
