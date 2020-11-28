Bruce D. White, age 62, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1958 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Harry and Muriel Decker White.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Rigdon White.
Private funeral services will be at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson. Bro. Jerry Weedman will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mahurin Cemetery.
In keeping with the Governors regulations, because of the COVID virus, only 25 people total will be allowed in the church at the service and at the graveside.
