Brystol “Bean” Childress, age 6, of Mammoth Cave, gained her angel wings on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on Feb. 2, 2015 to Travis and Rae Childress.
Brystol was a kindergarten student at South Edmonson Elementary School and a special part of the Kyrock United Baptist Church family. She loved to sing and dance, and was also a student at All About Dance. Brystol enjoyed playing with her cat Bubble Gum, and was a princess to her big brothers, whom she adored.
Besides her parents, she leaves to honor her memory three big brothers, Preston Travis, Greyson Heath and Braxton Ray Childress; her grandmother, Robin Vincent; aunts and uncles, Renee and Jeremy Porter and Robert Dale and Misty Vincent; along with several cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Rodger Dale Vincent and Kevin Childress.
Interment was in Kyrock United Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Kyrock Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Kelly Jaggers, 1419 Dan Dunn Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Visitation
2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021
Kyrock United Baptist Church
Funeral Service12 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021
Kyrock United Baptist Church
Online condolences can be made at www.patton
