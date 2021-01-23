C. Ann Huff, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born Dec. 22, 1948 on Nitro, West Virginia the daughter of Raymond and Delphia Forbes Fridley.
Mrs. Huff is survived by her husband, Richard Huff; a daughter, Elissa Curry; and two step-daughters, Sondra Salvo and Susanne Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Church of God of Prophecy on Grayson Street in Leitchfield with Bro. Roy Smith officiating. Burial was in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.
