C. Eric Hack, age 46, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away in Ohio.
Eric was born on May 18, 1974 in Greenville, Kentucky the son of Melven D. and Judy Reames Hack.
Eric is survived by his wife, Teresa Hand Hack, of Beavercreek, Ohio; daughters, Abigail Elizabeth and Grace Ann Hack; his parents, Melven D. and Judy Hack; two brothers, Lee Allen Hack, of Elizabethtown, and Joseph D. (Kathy) Hack, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Above all else, Eric loved his children and wife fiercely. He was a wonderful man, father, and son. Not only was Eric a scientist in the field of toxicology but he was an avid volleyball player and an enthusiastic outdoorsman. Eric received his Bachelor degree from Western Kentucky University and received his Master’s degree from Air Force Institute of Technology.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday until time of service.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the New Harmony Cemetery.
Facebook Live streamed the service.
