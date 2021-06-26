Carl Bernard Ball, age 87, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 12, 1934, in McQuady to the late Ollie and Cova Mattingly Ball.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Paula Ball.
He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Wallingford and Sherri Ball, both of Clarkson.
Funeral mass was held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation was after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.