Carl Martin Miller, age 80 of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. A native son of Leitchfield, he was born June 8, 1940 to Louis and Roxie Wells Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Nell Wortham Miller, and three children, Carla Brenner, Glenn Miller, and Melissa Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Sanders Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
