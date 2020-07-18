Carla Jean (Cockrel) Dockery (76), of Marietta, Georgia, born April 26, 1944 to Carl (Shorty) Cockrel and Freda (Jackson) Cockrel passed away on July 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded with love.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard D Dockery, of Morgantown, Kentucky; her son, Leonard Wayne Dockery, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; and one brother, Tommy Edward Cockrel, of Caneyville, Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ann Dockery (Caretaker), and grandson, Jeffrey Michael Dockery (Caretaker) both of Marietta, Georgia.
She is survived by her three sisters, Jerri, June and Teresa, and one brother, Jack, all of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Carla Jean is survived by her 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Angel, Brandy, Michael, Edward, Daniel, Chris, Lisa, Amanda and Matthew; her 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Carla Jean loved to read, travel, and spend time with family. She was a graduate of Caneyville High School and a business owner for many years. She will be greatly missed.
Carla Jean chose cremation and burial at her grandparents’ gravesite that will occur at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be planned with family.
