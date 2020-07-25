Carlos Clemons, age 64, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born April 18, 1956 in Grayson County, Kentucky, son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Hill) Clemons.
Carlos was an Escoe Machine Operator at Vermont American and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Clemons; one son, Travis (Kandist) Clemons; and two grandsons, Carter Clemons and Tayler Fentress.
Other survivors include four brothers, Carmel, Russell, Joe Larry and Randall Clemons, and four sisters, Corine Moore, Stella McClure,
Faye Milliner and
Karen Herrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Tommy Clemons.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
