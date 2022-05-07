Carlotta “Carla” Coates Oakley (age 71), of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Carla was born and raised in a small town in Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Oakley. The two met while attending the University of Kentucky and were happily married for 31 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Christina Roberts, of Marietta, Georgia, and Katherina Johnson, of Dallas, Georgia. In retirement, “Grammy” enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren: Drew Johnson (15), Emily Johnson (13), Wesley Roberts (12), and Anna Roberts (8).
A memorial service was held on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel in Austell, Georgia. The family received friends for visitation prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.