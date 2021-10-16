Carmel Leo Clemons, age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 13, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Arthur and Elsie Hill Clemons.
He is survived by his sons, Keith Clemons, Brent Clemons and Chad Clemons, all of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Julie Clemons, also of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Harp Clemons.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Clarkson with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial was in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 10:45 a.m., at which time services moved to St. Anthony.
