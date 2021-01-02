Carmel Lester Powell, age 86, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the day of the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem.
He was born on April 5, 1934 in Pearman, Kentucky, the son of the late Ernest and Deltha Caswell Powell. Carmel was married to his wife, Orvilla, for 64 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Carmel graduated from the University Of Kentucky School Of Pharmacy in 1957 and maintained an active pharmacist license until his death.
He was founder and former co-owner of Midway Pharmacy in Clarkson. After retiring from Midway Pharmacy, he worked as a relief pharmacist through December 2019. Carmel set a Christian example by helping everyone around him. He also enjoyed genealogy and cooking. He was a member of the Grayson County Historical Society and was on the Grayson County Hospital Public District Board since his appointment in 1999. Carmel was saved at the age of 14 at the Broadford Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served many years as a Sunday school teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Orvilla Craddock Powell; two daughters, Sandra Hill (James), of Clarkson, and Sharon Sloan (Rick), of Leitchfield; son, Bob Powell (Dana), of Leitchfield; nine grandchildren, Domini Powell, Jacob Powell, Luke Sloan, Seth Sloan, Lydia Higdon (Johnathan), Casey Sloan, Caitlin Smith (Jared), Hannah Martin (Cameron) and Hallie Powell; four great-grandchildren, Elijah Powell, Ella Higdon, Jonah Higdon, and Jade Higdon; and a bonus great-grandson, Jordan Smith; one brother, Glenuel Powell, of Clarkson; many loving relatives and special friends; and a special grand-dog, Penny.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Everett Powell; four sisters, Jewelene, Laverne and Laveda Powell and Winnie Reams; and one brother, Ellery Powell.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with Bro. Freddie Vertress officiating. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until 12 noon Monday, at which time he was moved to the church for services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who wants contribute to a one-time scholarship to be awarded to a Clarkson Redhawk student to be received upon graduation from high school.
The family would love to hear any special thoughts, experience or “Carmelisms” from anyone who knew him. There was a “memory box” at the visitation for those who wanted to leave their comments. For those not able to attend, the family would love for others to leave notes of their memories on Carmel’s Facebook page or on the space provided on Dermitt’s website at www.dermittfu
