Carmen “Renee” Milliner, 71, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born July 12, 1949, in Oakland, California, the daughter of Coy Meredith and Imogene Haycraft Raymer and Odas Raymer.
She is survived by her loving sons, Chris Milliner and Scott Milliner (Holly).
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph “Homer” Milliner; parents; father-in-law, Henry William Milliner; and mother-in-law, Lura Dorothy Boone, and her husband Leo Boone.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
