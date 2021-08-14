Carol Lynn Foreman, age 62, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1958 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cecil Richard and Ida Rhea Foreman Young.
She is survived by her husband, R.L. Foreman, of Caneyville, and six sons, David Foreman (Heather), of Caneyville, Wavie Lee “W.L.” Foreman (Rachael), of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, Brandon Foreman (Tammy), of Caneyville, James Foreman (Andrea), of Hardinsburg, Thomas Decker (LaDonna), of Horse Branch, and Carey Decker (Taeh), of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
