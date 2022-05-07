Carol Rose Downs, age 82, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1939 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John Henry and Frances Mary Ruhe Young.
She is survived by her children, Laura Downs Tomes, of Leitchfield, Kimberly Brewer (Jerry), of Leitchfield, and Brian Downs (Karen), of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Downs; son, David Downs; and his wife, Shawn.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Sunfish with Father Tony Bickett officiating. Burial was in the Downs Farm Family Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
