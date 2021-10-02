Caroll Lee Aubrey, age 65, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1955 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the son of the late Noie and Hazel Lucas Aubrey.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelly Burgess Aubrey, of Leitchfield, and two daughters, Tracey Daniels (John) and Stacey Aubrey, both of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Wayne Clemons will be officiating. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
