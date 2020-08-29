Carolyn Jean Decker, 74, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on June 6, 1946 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Spurlock and Barbara Perkins Spurlock.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Decker, and three sons, Tommy Shelton, of Clarkson, Michael Shelton, of Big Clifty, and Danny Shelton, of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.
