Carolyn T. Newton, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1942 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Zary “Zook” and Alta Ward Haycraft.
She is survived by her son, Greg Newton, of Leitchfield, and three daughters, Valerie Meredith (William), of Leitchfield, Kimberly Newton, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Chandra Glenn, of Glendale, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Newton.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Donald Webb officiating. Burial was in the South Union Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
