Carrolline N. Whitley, age 86, of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Funeral Service will be Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Briggance officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10 from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 from 12 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street #200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Survivors include husband, Billy Whitley, of Gallatin; daughter, Sherry Sisco, of Gallatin; son, Ricky Norris Fulkerson (Cynthia), of Gallatin; and grandson, Joshua Cole Fulkerson. Born in Hartford, Kentucky on Jan. 6, 1935 to the late Neil Newton and Stella Evans Newton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Kathleen Scherle, Marguerite Powell, Ruby Dean Carter, and Betty Jean Smith. She was raised in Caneyville, Kentucky.
She gave her life to God at an early age through Baptism at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Caneyville. Through her God-given talent, playing music and singing, she and her band members always lifted the spirits of many senior citizens throughout the Middle Tennessee Area. This was always more than just entertaining, it was her calling, never missing a scheduled date to sing and perform in 27 years. She and her young family moved to Tennessee in 1966. It was her desire to have a band just as she had in Kentucky. Always a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she never left her Tennessee home. The family would like to thank her dedicated care givers, Deborah Canada, Pearl Futrell, and the wonderful staff of Alive Hospice. Obituary written by the family. Online condolences may be submitted at fam ilyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.
