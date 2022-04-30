Cassandra “Jeanie” Whitaker, age 44, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1977 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the daughter of Sandra Nugent Hester and her late father Eugene Bruner.
She is survived by her sons, Kolt Brantley Whitaker and Wyatt Miller; step-daughter, Kelsey Whitaker; and mother, Sandra Kay Hester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Whitaker; father, Eugene Bruner; and step-father, Jim Hester.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Sadler Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
