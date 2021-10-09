Cathy Sue Johnson, age 58, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Oct. 4, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born March 30, 1963, to Herman and Mildred Logsdon.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Tommy Johnson; one son, Shaun Johnson; one daughter, Tiffany Meredith (Randy); and her mother, Mildred Logsdon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.