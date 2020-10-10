Cecil B. Miller, age 90, of Clarkson, Kentucky, died Oct. 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 29, 1930, the son of Mitchel B. Miller and Sarah Elizabeth Gibson Miller.
He grew up in Grayson County, graduated from Clarkson High School and married Celesta Ruth Sipes. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he went to work at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville, Kentucky. After retiring there, he came back to Grayson County and lived most of the rest of his life on their farm.
He attended Little Flock Baptist Church near Clarkson.
Visitation: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. CDT at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Cain officiating.
Burial to follow in Little Flock Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Sipes Miller; one brother, Herman Miller; and one sister, Freida Miller.
He is survived by one sister, Louise Miller, of Clarkson.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at ollerbrothersfuneral
