Chad Eric Pence, 46, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Burkhead; a brother, Scott Davis (Jessica) and their children; his second mother, Jean Pence; beloved siblings, Ryan Davis, Jill Davis Minton, Trinitii Puente, Arleta Watkins and Briscoe Davis.
A celebration of Chad’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Clayton Phelps, a friend from Owensboro, will be doing the eulogy.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday and continues after the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
