Chad Kevin Hayes, age 44, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 27, 1977, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Norbet Hayes and his late mother, Mildred Saltsman Hayes.
He is survived by his father, Norbet Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Saltsman Hayes.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Christopher Edwards and Bro. Curtis Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Freedom Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
