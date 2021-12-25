Charlene Cripps, age 64, of Breckinridge County, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was born on March 29, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Caleb and Elsie Scalf Tuttle.
She loved her dearly beloved husband, James Cripps, and their four children, Elizabeth Garlinger, Leslie Cripps (Jennifer), Rodney Cripps (Kayla), and Amy Sweeney (Nick).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Cripps.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Dennis officiating. Burial was in the Hazelwood Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
