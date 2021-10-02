Charles Allen Volz, age 76, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Hartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1945 in Dubois County, Indiana, the son of the late William Herbert Franklin and Ruth Mae Robertson Volz.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda Willis Volz, of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jim Allen officiating. Burial was in the Macedonia Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
