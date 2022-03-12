Charles Crawford, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 26, 1941 in Spring Lick, Kentucky, the son of the late Carl and Catherine Goff Crawford.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jo Crawford, and children, Charles Kevin Crawford and his wife, Melanie, and Jennifer Stikeleather and her husband, Glen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Gerry Otahal and Bro. Steve Hill officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
