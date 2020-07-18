Charles Embry, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on March 15, 1941 in Ready, Kentucky, the son of the late Silas and Ollie Raymer Embry.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Miller Embry; loving daughter and son-in-law, KrisCendia and Todd Saltsman, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Rabbit Flat Union General Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Holman and Bro. Dewey Baker officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, and continued at the church for the service at 1 p.m.
