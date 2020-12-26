Charles Glenn Smith, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born Oct. 15, 1942 in Shrewsbury, Kentucky, the son of Frank and Lorene Sadler Smith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Annette Cannon and Rhonda Smith-Daugherty (Leo).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jane Meyers Smith, and son-in-law, Mark Cannon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Shrewsbury Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Charles in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
