Charles “Hawkeye” Stevenson, age 81, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Leitchfield. He was born Feb. 6, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Charles Marion & Mary Jane Armes Stevenson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stevenson; his four children, Ezra Stevenson (Robin), Greg Stevenson (Lisa), Gloria Meredith (Robin), & Lawrence Stevenson (Cindy); and two daughters-in-law, Thelma Stevenson-Condiff & Sheila Stevenson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Stevenson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He was laid to rest in the Scott Cemetery in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
