Charles Henry “Red” Milliner, age 86, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at his home. He was born May, 12, 1935, the son of Luther Thomas and Pearl Minton Milliner.
Survivors are his wife of 65 years Velda Sue, and one son, Douglas Brent (Marcia) Milliner. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Robin Elliott.
Services were graveside only on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CST) due to COVID. Officiating the service was Bro. Jimmy Douthitt with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
