Charles Michael Witten, age 39, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the UK Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 4, 1981 to Norma Jean Milliner Witten and the late Shelby Witten.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Hollie Kinkade Witten; a son, Nathan Witten; and his mother, Norma Jean Witten.
Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
