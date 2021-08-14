Charlet Carolyn Beasley, age 80, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at her residence in Caneyville.
She was born on May 27, 1941 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Delmer and Dale Edwards Day.
She is survived by her children, Pam Galloday, of Brandenburg, Charlet Lacefield (Chris), of Leitchfield, Roger Beasley, of Caneyville, Tami Renfrow (Kenny), of Morgantown, Kimberly Piper (James), of Caneyville, and Joey Beasley (Heather), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joy Day Beasley.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of service.
