Chet “Chuck” Embry Jr., 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born in New Albany, Indiana on Dec. 29, 1953 to the late Chelcie Embry and Mae Lou Embry Whaley. He was a member of Fairview Church of Christ and enjoyed playing with his dogs, watching TV and spending time with his nephew, Shawn. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Chuck is survived by his sister, Alice Carol Frank; nephew, Shawn Frank (Christal); and great-niece Olivia Frank.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Chuck or light a memorial
candle.
