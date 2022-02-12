Christina Marie “Chrissy” Chaney, 52, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at U of L Hospital in Louisville.
She was a member of Wilson Home General Baptist Church, and she was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was born Jan. 31, 1970 in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Sam and Maise Back.
In addition to her parents Chrissy was preceded in death by a brother, James Everett Back, and two sisters, Edith Lorraine “Lorrie” Back and Amy Joann Back.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Greg (Jona) Chaney, of Dayton Ohio; two daughters, Rebecca (William) Burt, of El Paso Texas, and Jessica Chaney, of Louisville; nine grandchildren; one brother, Johnny (Wanda) Back, of Petal, Mississippi; two special sisters, Chelly Culver, of Shepherdsville, and Angie Shelton, of Xenia, Ohio; two special friends, Ben Hafendorfer and Melissa Partin, both of Louisville; several, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Christina Marie Chaney will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel, with Brother Mickey Coates officiating. Burial followed in the Marshall Family Cemetery.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven, and continued after 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service at the funeral home.
William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements. Web page: williamrrustfu
