Christine Ann Geary, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 8, 1951 in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Joseph Robert and Anne Ruth DuFine Patera.
She is survived by three children, Joseph Thomas Butler, Robert Ray Butler, and Geri Lynn Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service
for Mrs. Geary will be held at a later date. Watson & Hunt
Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
