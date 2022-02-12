Christine Gail Bratcher, affectionately known as Nan, age 74, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born Nov. 20, 1947 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Ben & Artie Embry.
Nan is survived by her daughter, Anita Cooper, & her husband, Joe.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Ms. Bratcher’s wishes, cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.