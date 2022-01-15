Christine S. Boone, age 95, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Grayson Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Leitchfield. She was born Feb. 12, 1926 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles & Leland Strasburger.
She is survived by her two sons, Ralph “Rusty” Boone, Jr. (Barbara) & Mike Boone (Debbie).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Roger Boone, Sr., and one son, Roy Daniel Boone.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest in the McCanless Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.