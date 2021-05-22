Clarence Embry, Jr., age 84, of Masonic Home, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1936 in Tilford, Kentucky, the son of Clarence Embry, Sr. and Ruby Embry.
He is survived by his wife of 64-and-a-half years, Pandora Veteto Embry; and his children, Vickie Andrake (Edward), Ruby Jo Wilson, Sheila Lynn Corbett (Robert, Jr.), and Jeffrey O’Neal Embry.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Chapel Union Cemetery in Welch’s Creek. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. (CDT) Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. (CDT) until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
